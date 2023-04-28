Elderly woman saved from dying in house fire

An adult over the age of 71, identified as Betsy Mindiola, managed to get out alive from a fire in her home in the Ichagua neighborhood of Valledupar.

This event happened after 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday when, apparently, a short circuit caused the conflagration in the house.

The damages and losses were material.

Edgardo Díaz Mindiola, son of the victim, told the Valledupar Volunteer Corps that despite his mother’s mobility limitations, she managed to go down the stairs from the second floor and go outside the house.

The neighbors, noticing the fire and knowing that Mindiola was alone, cried out for help, at the same time that they notified the fire brigade.

“I thank the firefighters for timely attention from the firefighters, the neighbors yelled at him, he managed to get down, and when the firefighters arrived, a misfortune was avoided, the losses and damages were material,” said Edgardo Díaz Mindiola.

Apparently it was a short circuit.

It was also known that the second floor of the house was completely smoked and that the burned items were: television, beds, musical instruments, among others.

It was also established that despite the fact that the first hypothesis of the fire is due to a short circuit, the causes have yet to be established.