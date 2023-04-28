Remodeling of Jorge “El Mágico” González National Stadium advances

The President ad honorem of the National Sports Institute (INDES), Yamil Bukele, published some photographs on the progress in the remodeling of the sports venue that will host the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

“Soon we will have a first-rate setting for soccer and athletics: The Jorge ‘El Mágico’ González National Stadium! We continue #ConstruyendoElCamino”, highlighted the INDES account on its social networks.

This fair will begin on June 23.

It will also have a museum in honor of Jorge “El Mágico” González.

The stadium will have a total change of grassing and drainage system, construction of a cistern, a warm-up track of 200 linear meters and three official lanes in the perimeter area of ​​the stadium, and more.

The national stadium is still in progress, it was the first stage that the 34 heads of mission visited last weekend, together with the president of COSSAN2023, and Luis Mejía, president of Centro Caribe Sports.