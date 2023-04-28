Home » Remodeling of Jorge “El Mágico” González National Stadium advances
News

Remodeling of Jorge “El Mágico” González National Stadium advances

by admin
Remodeling of Jorge “El Mágico” González National Stadium advances

The President ad honorem of the National Sports Institute (INDES), Yamil Bukele, published some photographs on the progress in the remodeling of the sports venue that will host the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

“Soon we will have a first-rate setting for soccer and athletics: The Jorge ‘El Mágico’ González National Stadium! We continue #ConstruyendoElCamino”, highlighted the INDES account on its social networks.

This fair will begin on June 23.

It will also have a museum in honor of Jorge “El Mágico” González.

The stadium will have a total change of grassing and drainage system, construction of a cistern, a warm-up track of 200 linear meters and three official lanes in the perimeter area of ​​the stadium, and more.

The national stadium is still in progress, it was the first stage that the 34 heads of mission visited last weekend, together with the president of COSSAN2023, and Luis Mejía, president of Centro Caribe Sports.

See also  Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Development

You may also like

Premier: 2-2 with United, Tottenham loses the Champions...

Kinshasa: the Constitutional Court refers Jean-Marc Kabund to...

The joy of Las Piloneras captivated Valledupar

A number of digital technological achievements were unveiled...

Pd: Liva, I have concluded my mandate and...

The reader asks: does the drive to work...

Germán Alberto Bahamón, new general manager of the...

No victims and 206 infections in Calabria, positivity...

Inhabitants of Haiti arm themselves to fight gangs...

Justice ordered compensation to family victim of paramilitary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy