FormezComunica Flash N.198- 22 May 2023

Formez PA protagonist at Forum PA 2023 with events, awards, talks and interviews The three days of Forum PA ended on 18 May at the Palazzo dei Congressi in Rome, with over 900 speakers and 25,000 registered for the events, all in attendance this year. Our Institute took part in this 34th edition, of which it is also an institutional partner, with a stand shared with the Department of Public Administration, for the promotion of ongoing activities and projects. There are several initiatives by Formez PA, all very popular. > Go to the article The opening day saw the participation of the Minister for Public Administration, Paolo Zangrillo, in the panel “Training and empowerment in the PA, between national strategies and the European year of skills”, moderated by the Head of the Public Function Department, Marcello Fiori. The Director General of Formez PA, Patrizia Ravaioli, was interviewed in the Forum PA studies on the new role and new mission of the Institute, on the numerous projects carried out in support of the PAs. > Go to the article The second day opened with the panel organized by Formez PA, entitled “Small municipalities, paths of change”, in which the project managers of the Institute, Elvira Rocca and Clelia Fusco participated as speakers. This was followed by the talk “Communicating the PA in the digital age: towards the reform of Law 150”, which was attended by the Director of Institutional Communication and Relations with the PA, Sergio Talamo. > Go to the article Francesco Rana, Director of Technical Assistance, participated in the panel organized by Formez PA in collaboration with Forum PA on “Skills, organizational models and technological platforms for the future of work in the PA”. Alessandra Cornero, Head of the Document Management Office, was instead a speaker at the talk “A network of skills: the Head of Document Management between technical profile and organizational capacity”. Final satisfaction, in closing, for the assignment of the “Sustainable PA Award 2023” for the category “Participation and active citizenship” in the LABMET-Laboratorio Metropolitano Sostenibile project of the Metropolitan City of Cagliari – developed as part of an open government pilot path supported by the Department of Public Function (DFP) and coordinated by Formez PA. > Go to the article Training, recruitment and PNRR are the three pillars of Formez PA’s new mission, redesigned by law decree n. 44/23. A new role reconstructed by the General Manager, Patrizia Ravaioli, in the live interview with Forum PA POP 2023, on the first morning of the event. > Go to the article On the second day, a conference organized by Formez PA was held on the theme of “Small Municipalities, paths of change”. At the center of the conference were the ways in which to determine the need for specific professional skills for the implementation of the projects envisaged by the PNRR. > Go to the article “Communicating the PA in the digital age: towards the reform of law 150” is the title of the talk attended by Sergio Talamo, Director of Institutional Communication and Relations with the PA. During his speech, Talamo emphasized the importance of the attractiveness of the Public Administration, a theme already underlined by the Minister on the opening day, highlighting how communication plays a decisive role in this field as well. > Go to the article Francesco Rana participated in the panel “Skills, organizational models and technological platforms for the future of work in the PA”, during which he underlined the role of the Syllabus platform which offers public employees personalized training, in e-learning mode, in order to strengthen knowledge and develop new ones. > Go to the article Viale Marx 15 – 00137 Rome | Tel. 06 84891

For information and reports: [email protected]

www.formez.it Newsletter edited by the institutional communication area and relations with the PA