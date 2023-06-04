the survivors hospitalized in a gymnasium

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

The driver avoided several cars stopped in an accident that occupied the road and ended up in the embankment. It’s the first reconstruction…

The driver avoided several cars stopped in an accident that occupied the road and ended up in the embankment. It is the first reconstruction of this morning’s motorway accident.

There were non-EU citizens in the crashed cars carrying counterfeit clothing and items. The victim, with no identity, was one of them. Some of them fled after the impact. The bus coming from Lecce he ran off the road so as not to crash into other cars that had collided shortly before.

In the crashed cars there was probably a victim (the only one currently reported by the police). The dynamics of the accident this morning which took place at 4 on the Naples Bari motorway near Vallesaccarda are reconstructed thanks to the testimonies of the survivors.

The vehicle coming from Lecce and bound for Rome found a tangle of metal on its way and the driver risked a maneuver to avoid the impact. The survivors confirm the dynamics, they are hospitalized in a gym in Grottaminarda, among them several tourists, including foreign ones. A few minutes ago they were transferred to a bus bound for Rome.

Read the full article

on Il Mattino