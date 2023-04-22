Home » Free birth control pill for all women
Health

by admin
Free oral contraception for all women, here comes the turning point. The Price and Reimbursement Committee (CPR) of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has, in fact, approved the proposal to make the contraceptive pill totally free for all women, of all ages

The decision will allow greater security for women who, due to the costs to bear, gave up contraception.

