Free birth control pill for all women

Free oral contraception for all women, here comes the turning point. The Price and Reimbursement Committee (CPR) of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has, in fact, approved the proposal to make the contraceptive pill totally free for all women, of all ages
The decision will allow greater security for women who, due to the costs to bear, gave up contraception.
