The city’s safety production work video conference is held to pay close attention to key areas to build a strong line of defense_News_News_Cjn.cn

On April 21, the city’s safety production work video conference was held to analyze and judge the current safety production situation, and deploy the key work of safety production during the “May 1st” period and the second quarter. Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Vice Mayor Wang Yuancheng attended the meeting.

Wang Yuancheng emphasized that all localities and departments must keep the alarm bells ringing in the process of learning the lessons of the accident, must build a solid bottom line in the prevention of key areas, and must ensure the realization of goals in the work of hard work. It is necessary to grasp the key personnel and control the risk of non-performance of key personnel; grasp the key links to control the risk of dangerous operations; grasp the key areas and implement good control measures; all employees must work together to vigorously cultivate a safety culture. It is necessary to solidly promote the investigation and rectification of hidden dangers, carry out safety production supervision and inspection, do a good job on emergency duty, prevent and resolve uncertain safety production risks with continuity and stability of work, continue to promote the stability and improvement of safety production situation, and accelerate the construction of the Yangtze River A model city of great protection creates a safe and stable environment. (Reporter He Guanying, correspondent Tang Juxing)

