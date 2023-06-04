Home » Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-1 to win the FA Cup Zhan Jun: Manchester United needs Mason Mount-Shangbao Indonesia
Sports

Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-1 to win the FA Cup Zhan Jun: Manchester United needs Mason Mount-Shangbao Indonesia

by admin
Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-1 to win the FA Cup Zhan Jun: Manchester United needs Mason Mount-Shangbao Indonesia

June 04, 2023 at 22:21 PM

120

Zhan Jun: Manchester United need Mount

[Sina Sports News]The FA Cup final, Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 to win the championship. After the game, the famous commentator Zhan Jun posted a comment on the game. Zhan Jun wrote on Weibo: “Manchester United needs a better goalkeeper, needs Mount to replace Eriksson who is slowly declining, and of course needs a top striker, the highlight of this game is Ghana Joe, the future can be expected It is very important to win the Premier League championship three games in advance to achieve a three-peat hegemony. The burden of fighting on the third line in the last month of the season is heavy. Manchester City needs valuable rotation rest time to release pressure and reduce injuries. Although De Bruyne, Ronaldo Derry, Grealish and Bay Silva all looked a little tired and couldn’t play their best form, but they had ‘Master Jing’ and Ortega, the second goalkeeper who returned Guardiola’s trust. Gundogan at the end of the season It’s so brave, there are three “double rings” in the past month, each of which is a key game! In the 2018-19 season, the Blue Moon has become the third team after Manchester United and Arsenal to achieve the league + FA Cup double. , this year is bound to further hit the ‘Triple Crown’ including the Champions League, and Manchester City will face a historic challenge next Saturday!”

See also  Honda Motor will launch a new electric car brand in China next year to launch 10 models in the next five years-Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Celta Vigo beat champions Barcelona to ensure a...

At 41, Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires

It was revealed that Guo Ailun was not...

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires: Swedish great ends football career...

Wágner on Příbram: As long as the financial...

But when will the second meeting take place?

Arnautovic in Bologna win with tenth Serie A...

BENJAMIN KLEIBRINK’S SURPRISE GOLD IN FOIL AT THE...

the Scudetto party (with fireworks) seen from the...

The 2nd Haixi Roller Skating Open in Zhejiang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy