Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-1 to win the FA Cup Zhan Jun: Manchester United needs Mason Mount-Shangbao Indonesia

[Sina Sports News]The FA Cup final, Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 to win the championship. After the game, the famous commentator Zhan Jun posted a comment on the game. Zhan Jun wrote on Weibo: “Manchester United needs a better goalkeeper, needs Mount to replace Eriksson who is slowly declining, and of course needs a top striker, the highlight of this game is Ghana Joe, the future can be expected It is very important to win the Premier League championship three games in advance to achieve a three-peat hegemony. The burden of fighting on the third line in the last month of the season is heavy. Manchester City needs valuable rotation rest time to release pressure and reduce injuries. Although De Bruyne, Ronaldo Derry, Grealish and Bay Silva all looked a little tired and couldn’t play their best form, but they had ‘Master Jing’ and Ortega, the second goalkeeper who returned Guardiola’s trust. Gundogan at the end of the season It’s so brave, there are three “double rings” in the past month, each of which is a key game! In the 2018-19 season, the Blue Moon has become the third team after Manchester United and Arsenal to achieve the league + FA Cup double. , this year is bound to further hit the ‘Triple Crown’ including the Champions League, and Manchester City will face a historic challenge next Saturday!”