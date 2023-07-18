Home » Chengdu Customs Enhances Efficiency for Universiade Travelers with Upgraded Special Channels
Chengdu Customs Enhances Efficiency for Universiade Travelers with Upgraded Special Channels

Chengdu Customs Upgrades Special Channel for Universiade to Enhance Passenger Entry and Exit

Hangzhou, July 18, 2023 – In preparation for the upcoming Chengdu Universiade, Chengdu Customs has implemented upgrades and transformations to the special channel for the event, aimed at facilitating the smooth entry and exit of passengers.

Scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8, the Chengdu Universiade has already welcomed its first overseas delegation. On the evening of July 17, the Brazilian delegation, accompanied by officials, arrived at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport.

Upon arrival, the Brazilian delegation completed the necessary customs health quarantine and clearance procedures. Expressing their excitement to be in Chengdu, the delegation members expressed their hopes of playing well in the games and experiencing the wonderful life the city has to offer.

With more than 200 members of the Brazilian delegation set to arrive in batches before the opening ceremony on July 28, Chengdu Customs has taken proactive measures to ensure a seamless entry process for all participants. As part of the upgrade, six special channels specifically designed for the Universiade have been optimized to enhance the customs clearance process and improve efficiency.

Chen Yang, deputy director of customs at Shuangliu Airport, a subsidiary of Chengdu Customs, explained the improvements made: “We have installed eight self-service declaration machines in the customs entry health and quarantine area, as well as added two special windows for material declaration to facilitate the entry and exit of passengers.”

These enhancements are expected to streamline the customs clearance procedures for all athletes, officials, and delegates attending the Universiade.

As one of the largest multi-sport events in the world, the Universiade attracts participants and visitors from various countries. Chengdu’s initiative to upgrade and transform its customs channels demonstrates the city’s commitment to providing a seamless experience for international guests.

With the Universiade fast approaching, Chengdu is prepared to welcome athletes and delegates from across the globe, ensuring a successful and memorable event for all involved.

Source: CCTV
