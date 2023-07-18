Home » Wimbledon winner Alcaraz was the first to secure the Tournament of Champions
Sports

by admin
On the grass at the All England Club, the current world number one won the second Grand Slam trophy of her career after last year’s success at the US Open.

So far this season, Alcaraz has dominated the ATP circuit by winning six tournament titles. In addition to Wimbledon, he also succeeded in two Masters tournaments in Indian Wells and Madrid, and won other trophies in Barcelona, ​​Queen’s Club and Buenos Aires.

Twenty-year-old Alcaraz qualified for the Tournament of Champions for the second time in a row. It will be played in Turin from November 12 to 19.

