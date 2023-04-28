Fight between Real Madrid and Partizan basketball players | Sport

Brutal violence on the field during the match Real Madrid – Partizan! Real basketball players caused a general fight!

Izvor: Tweet/Leonardo Torres/Screenshot

At the end of the match Real Madrid-Partizan, under the convincing leadership of the Serbian team and when the job was done, a fight broke out on the field and that was because the home players started hitting out of helplessness! First, Sergio Ljulj violently fouled Kevin Panter with his fist, who approached him and argued with a clenched fist, and then there was general chaos and commotion.

In that chaos, the wing basketball player of Real Madrid completely lost his mind Gershon Jabusele, who threw Dante Exum, hit him and seems to have hurt him. He grabbed Partizan’s ace by the neck and overturned him with a wrestling grip on the floor! Brutal and scandalous!

During that time, a few meters away, Kevin Panter and Džanan Musa were fighting, exchanging blows, and then Matjias Lesor came up, grabbed Musa and threw him to the floor. Tristan Vukčević then approached Musa to lift him off the field…

In the meantime, Exum somehow came to his senses, although it was obvious that he was stiff and felt pain in his wrist. Amazing scenes!