Monday’s gossip column: Smith Rowe, Soucek, Iheanacho, Chalobah, Sane, Wirtz

Arsenal and England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 23, is the subject of interest from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United. (Mirror)external-link

Inter Milan are being linked to West Ham’s Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek, 28, and Leicester City’s Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho, 27. (FC Inter News – in Italian)external-link

West Ham are set to intensify contract talks with Soucek, who is set to become a free agent next summer. (Football Insider)external-link

Chelsea are ready to sell English defender Trevoh Chalobah, 24, in January amid interest from German champions Bayern Munich. (Fabrizio Romano, via Goal)external-link

Paris St-Germain will make a final contract renewal offer to France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, next week – possibly with a low release clause – with Real Madrid waiting to see what comes of discussions. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Greece boss Gus Poyet says he would like to manage the Republic of Ireland at some point, having led his side to two wins over the Irish in Euro 2024 qualifying. (Irish Independent)external-link

Manchester City stand to earn more than £8m through a sell-on clause if Liverpool sign Bayern Munich and Germany winger Leroy Sane, 27. (Mirror)external-link

Jim Ratcliffe’s potential 25% investment in Manchester United is far from completed with the British billionaire and club owners the Glazers set for long negotiations. (Independent)external-link

If the investment is successful, Ratcliffe’s Ineos group wants to expand the capacity of Old Trafford to 90,000. (Times) external-link

Bayern Munich and Barcelona both want to sign Bayer Leverkusen‘s German attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, 20. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)external-link

Manchester United are in no rush to sell Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, but would consider a deal if the price was right. (90min)external-link

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be Charlotte FC’s new manager after team president Joe LaBue wrote on social media that the Norwegian was only visiting the MLS club’s facility. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

