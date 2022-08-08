Rome, 8 August 2022 – Monkeypox, vaccine at the start. The first doses were injected this morning at the Institute Spallanzani of Rome reference point for infectious diseases e forerunner of the vaccination campaign in Italy. Next week it will be Milan’s turn. “I’m start the first vaccinations this morning for monkeypox at categories at risk as dictated by the Ministry of Health “, confirms the director general of the Institute for Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani of Roma , Francesco Vaia .

I’m 600 requests arrive at Spallanzani in the first two days of booking, they are 200 appointments instead already fixed. “There was one great participation – continues Boo – and this means that people have understood the validity of the vaccine tool. We reiterate that it is not a serious disease, but we must immediately close this game and ensure that it does not spread to the rest of the population “.

I’m 109 cases of monkeypox in Lazio. In addition to being the forerunner in Italy of the vaccination campaign, Spallanzani has been identified by Lazio as regional pole for this vaccination. Last Saturday has started select candidate persons providing a mail public ( [email protected] ) and counting on the collaboration of the network of Infectious Diseases centers, HIV Centers, PrEP Outpatient Clinics, Centers for sexual health present in the region, and on the strong support of LGBTQIA + associations, associations in the fight against HIV, and of the Rome Checkpoint, at whose offices it will also be possible to select people at risk, by means of a protocol shared with the Roman Institute.

“In these two days – let the Lazio Region know – they have already reached Spallanzani over 600 booking requests spontaneous and about 200 are already on appointment for vaccination starting today. Thanks to the immediate organizational response of the Region, of the regional health and association network, less than 3 months after the reporting of the first cases in Italy, a new phase of struggle and contrast to this epidemic, which the Who has classified since 23 July 2022 global health emergency “. The Ministry of Health recommends administration to the healthcare personnel and to gay, transgender and bisexual people.