IVREA

Improving in the game and returning to success is what the leaders Montanaro hopes for group B First category on the twelfth day scheduled for Sunday at 2.30pm. The Montanarese team of coach Giammarco Morisi after Banchette’s draw wants to start winning again, to keep the top of the standings and keep Ponderano at a safe distance. The latter is engaged in a very difficult test against Vischese who, with a victory, would enter the playoff zone for the first time in the season, a position that coach Giancarlo Cavaliere’s team deserves, given the good momentum it is going through. Always remaining in group B, away to Vercelli for Banchette Ivrea, with the formation of coach Marco Girelli who wants to bring home the entire stake against Pro Palazzolo in order not to risk being sucked into the middle of the table. From the point of view of salvation, however, Strambinese hosts Cigliano’s Vercelli players at Giuseppe Bertotti and for coach Mario Pesce’s boys it could be a great opportunity to avenge the 0-1 defeat gained on the third day of the third phase of the Piedmont Cup, Thursday 10 November. The Azzurri will have to win to get away from the quicksand of the playout area, but they will face a team that wants to continue to stay in the playoff area instead. The other matches: Pro Roasio-Gattinara, Santhià-Virtus Vercelli, Serravallese-Biogliese and Sizzano-Quaronese. Ranking: Montanaro 26 points; They weigh 25; Gattinara 21; Cigliano 19; Quaronese 18; Viscose 17; Banchette Ivrea 15; Biogliese, Valle Cervo, Pro Palazzolo 14; Sizzano 13; See Vercelli 10; Strambinese 9; Santhià 8, Serravallese 7.

In the group C the Bosconerese second in the standings is expected from the away match against Fiano Plus. A victory would allow coach Francesco Parisi’s team to continue to be the first pursuer of Barcanova. On the other hand, having entered the playout area for the first time, Agliè Valle Sacra faces Mathi Lanzese away, while Mappanese, in playoff orbit, is a guest of Corio. The other matches: Barcanova-Cafasse Balangero, Grand Paradis-Cgc Aosta, Saint Vincent Châtillon-Ciriè, San Maurizio-Real Orione Vallette and Sportiva Nolese-Torinese. Classification: Barcanova 31; Bosconerese 21; Turin 19; Mappanese 18; St. Maurice 17; Real Orione, Nolese, Mathi, Cafasse 16; Fiano, Grand Paradis 14; Agliè Sacred Valley and Cgc Aosta 13; Cirie 9; Corium 8; Saint Vincent Chatillon 3.