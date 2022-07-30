the case

Montebello stops for a season. The green-and-white club, founded in 1966, reluctantly took this decision after realizing that almost all of the players in the squad preferred to marry elsewhere, despite a promise to stay. The relegation to the Third category, which took place through the play outs with the Retorbido, thus represents the last act in the football history of Montebello, but the president Stefano Nosotti is already at work, together with other collaborators, to restart in the sporting year 2023-24 . «I am very disappointed and embittered – explains the patron Nosotti – after having finished last season, with a bitter relegation, most of the boys had given us the availability to stay. Then, they changed their minds, talking about career prospects and accusing the company of not having been present. I honestly believed that we deserved more respect, for all the sacrifices we made, but obviously gratitude is not such a widespread value. I also want to emphasize that the management did not put any pressure on the team, quite the contrary. I thought that after a relegation, there was a bit of self-love in the team and all together we were trying to get back to the second, but it wasn’t like that ».

Montebello had already announced the new coach, Giorgio Dianin, and was conducting some market negotiations, but the situation, as the days went by, became unbearable: «Unfortunately we are forced to take this one year break. Among the players, I want to thank Matteo Zoccola, who stayed with us until the end. Moving the discussion on the managers, Massimo Magrassi deserves praise, one of the founders of Montebello, who has always remained close to this company. I do not forget Andrea Quaglini, Paolo Viola and Pietro Carella, people who, with their facts and commitment, have shown attachment to Montebello ». Nosotti does not want to raise the white flag: «We also have the support of the Municipality of Montebello, which has always supported us. Unfortunately, recently, a historical manager like Cei, also one of the founders of Montebello, has been missing, but we will try with all our energy to return to protagonists in the next season, perhaps with the involvement of guys like Cucchetti and Raineri, who have moved in other companies, but they are always linked to Montebello ». –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI