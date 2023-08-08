Monza-Milan, Pioli: ‘I’m happy with the new players. De Ketelaere? We expected more’

Stefano Pioli is happy with the Milan seen in the Berlusconi Trophy against Monza, in particular by the new arrivals: “I am satisfied with the team spirit, young but intelligent players have arrived, already trained and with experience. De Ketelaere? We expected more, even he expected more.”. Finally on Krunic: “he has never had the wrong attitude” Palladino: “We wanted to win to remember President Berlusconi”

THE STORY OF THE MATCH

“These matches help us because we have changed something and we need to get to matchday one in the best possible way from an athletic, psychophysical and also technical-tactical point of view. We have a complex calendar before the break and what we want is to start the championship in the best possible way.” ways”. As Stephen Pioli comments on the victory on penalties in the Berlusconi Trophy. The Rossoneri coach also speaks the absence of De Ketelaere: “Tonight he wasn’t called up because there’s something about the transfer market as you know. We expected more last season, Charles expects more from himself, everyone expected more.”

“With Musah the midfield is complete”

Some vices of last year have not disappeared: “We have to make better use of the opportunities we build.” However, the focus is entirely on the acclimatization of the many summer purchases, even if not all of them have been used: “Young but already trained and experienced players have arrived, an adjustment period will be necessary but there is an excellent basis for our football, the players are the right ones. With Musah the midfield is complete, I’m happy with the players I have, it’s an excellent unit. There are many solutions, I like how the new ones are inserting themselves, the team spirit is excellent. Tomorrow we will have another friendly to give all the players the chance to play 90 minutes before the championship. When everyone is fit we could go back to 4231 with playmaker Pulisic and Chukwueze on the right. The important thing is that the players are intelligent regardless of whether they are right or left, high or low”. And on the market rumors concerning Krunic the coach replies as follows: “I repeat, this midfield is complete for me. Do you think I would let a player play with his mind elsewhere? Rade has never been wrong from this point of view”

Leao: “The new ones are raising the level”

Also Rafael Leo, interviewed immediately after the end of the match, he let it be understood that he was impressed by the new team-mates: “They’re raising the level a lot, the goal must be the second star”. And on his hobby: “Should I make an album in Italian since I’m improving? I have to concentrate on football, the season has just begun”

Palladino: “We’re getting to the championship in good shape”

Tonight Milan, on the first matchday of the championship in ten days time there will be Inter: “We want to get in shape for the first official matches, first the Coppa Italia which we care a lot about, and then also Serie A, we’re on the right track” , Palladino said after the match. Although it is a friendly match, he regrets the defeat: “We miss the president and because of the relationship we had and the significance of the match we wanted to win.” On building his team: “The new players are doing well, we want to play from behind and be intense, today it wasn’t easy because we were up against a team that came and attacked us right away”.

TV Guide

Today Juve and Inter on Sky: friendlies

Pending the resumption of the Serie A championship, Juventus, Inter, Naples, Atalanta and Rome will be involved in pre-season friendlies. The matches will be visible live on Sky and streaming on NOW, Napoli will be broadcast on pay-per-view. The complete program THE NEW SEASON OF GREAT FOOTBALL ON SKY

JUVENTUS TRAINING

On Wednesday 9 August, Juventus will take to the field at 18.30 in a training session open to the public at the Allianz Stadium which will conclude with a match, broadcast on Sky Sport Summer and streaming on NOW.

SALISBURG – INTER

Inter will also play on Wednesday 9 August; after the tour in Japan, the nerazzurri return to Europe, where they will face off in Salzburg at 7pm. The friendly match will be visible on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and streaming on NOW.

NAPLES – APOLLON LIMASSOL

The Italian champions are still on the pitch and will conclude their friendly matches in Castel di Sangro against Apollon Limassol of Cyprus on Friday 11 August at 18.30. The Napoli match will be an exclusive pay-per-view on Sky Sport 251.

