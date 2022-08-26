Home Sports Monza, Stroppa: “You win by scoring goals and we didn’t succeed”
The statements of the coach from Brianza at the end of the match with the Friulians

The words of the red and white coach at the end of the match against Udinese which ended on the result of 1-2 thanks to the goals respectively of Colpani, Beto and Udogie.

“I saw a positive performance compared to the one against Napoli. The team showed important qualities. You win by scoring goals and we didn’t succeed. The goals we have taken are dictated by naivety. We had some good dribble moments. The team always arrived at the door. We need to improve in attitude.

Cragno? He hasn’t suffered the blow, he has a great character. Machin is getting better. Birindelli made a positive performance. Pessina? We had been waiting for him on the pitch for two months, unfortunately he had a knee inflammation. To find the best condition he needs to play. And we need him. While Sensi must find continuity in team play.

As of today, I expect to complete the team in terms of roles. Unfortunately there are absences, even Barlon suddenly couldn’t be there. I would like to better recover Petagna who is a fundamental player. Not being a preseason I have to play him for a faster recovery.

Udinese? I was afraid of their excessive power but when we got the ball we put them in difficulty. My future It takes time to work, we are under construction and we still need something ”.

