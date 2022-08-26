AURONZO. Mountaineer flies into the wall. The Dolomiti Emergency helicopter intervened on the West of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo for a man who flew on the Via Demuth. The 58-year-old German leader had in fact fallen on one of the last pitches, ending up on a ledge 5 meters below and reporting a suspected trauma to his leg. Disembarked on the terrace at 2,850 meters above sea level with a 40-meter winch, the medical team and helicopter rescue technician gave the first treatment to the man, embarked and hoisted him on board always with the winch, and then also provided for the recovery of the companion. by rope, then left at the Auronzo Refuge. The injured mountaineer was instead transported to the Belluno hospital.

Around 11 o’clock the same air ambulance flew to Cason de Antruiles, in the vicinity of which a lumberjack, taken ill, had tumbled about ten meters into the trees, to give the alarm a colleague. Having located the point at about 1,550 meters above sea level, the medical team and helicopter rescue technicians were disembarked and reached the 59-year-old from Valle di Zoldo (BL), providing him with first aid. Embarrassed, the man was recovered with a 70-meter winch and transported to the hospital in Belluno.

Around 5 pm the Centrale del Suem was contacted by a copy of hikers from the Czech Republic, who had lost their bearings coming down from a side of the Val del Grisol. With communications made difficult by the lack of telephone coverage, the two, she 30, he 32, had reported being at about 1,110 meters above sea level. After managing to have the coordinates sent, it was found that they were actually lower, at about 870 meters above sea level, and the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter was sent, having the Longarone Alpine Rescue teams prepared in stand in case of negative result of the reconnaissance. Fortunately, the crew managed to fly over to locate the couple and retrieve them.