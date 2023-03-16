Home Sports Morant suspended for 8 games and lost $668,659 – yqqlm
Sports

Morant suspended for 8 games and lost $668,659 – yqqlm

by admin
Morant suspended for 8 games and lost $668,659 – yqqlm
Morant suspended for 8 games

On March 16, Beijing time, the NBA officially announced that Grizzlies star Ja Morant was suspended for 8 games. Morant will not be able to receive salary in these 8 games. Morant’s eight-game suspension will cost him $668,659.

Morant met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in New York today, and then Silver issued a statement: “Jia’s behavior is reckless, irresponsible, and very dangerous. With his influence, especially for young fans who admire him It has caused serious consequences. He has sincerely repented and blamed himself for his actions, and he also told me clearly that he will learn from this incident. Jia knows that his responsibilities and obligations to the Grizzlies and the majority of NBA fans are not limited to the stadium Inside.”

(Tong Heng)

Disclaimer: Sina exclusive manuscript, unauthorized reprinting is prohibited!

See also  Curry 32+8 Morant out of knee injury, Warriors comeback and win over Grizzlies to win match point_1_NBA_Morant

You may also like

Betting, tennis: Sportradar wins ATP tender for data...

Fine-tuning the western pattern: the Lakers lost to...

Gianni Infantino re-elected as FIFA President

Crac banks, how savers are protected. PHOTO

How Stefano Domenicali made Formula 1 socially acceptable...

Champions League quarter-finals, Del Piero: ‘Milan and Inter...

Mountaineer Billi Bierling is at home in Nepal...

Champions: 3-0 at Eintracht, Napoli in the quarter-finals...

Frankfurt Round of 16: Eintracht Frankfurt: riots in...

Daniil Medvedev: Russian ‘feels sorry’ for Ukrainian players...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy