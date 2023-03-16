Morant suspended for 8 games

On March 16, Beijing time, the NBA officially announced that Grizzlies star Ja Morant was suspended for 8 games. Morant will not be able to receive salary in these 8 games. Morant’s eight-game suspension will cost him $668,659.

Morant met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in New York today, and then Silver issued a statement: “Jia’s behavior is reckless, irresponsible, and very dangerous. With his influence, especially for young fans who admire him It has caused serious consequences. He has sincerely repented and blamed himself for his actions, and he also told me clearly that he will learn from this incident. Jia knows that his responsibilities and obligations to the Grizzlies and the majority of NBA fans are not limited to the stadium Inside.”

(Tong Heng)

