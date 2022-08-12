torino

Protagonist on and off the pitch, Morata took the stage at Continassa. Juventus would like to bring him back to Juventus, and in the meantime the Spaniard replies with a hat-trick: it is the 1992 class, in fact, that drags Atletico who overwhelms the team of Massimiliano Allegri 4-0 in the last test before the championship.

A field that Morata knows particularly well, so much so that he overtakes his former teammate Szczesny three times: first at the opening of the match, then at the end of the time, and finally in the second half, the Spaniard launched Simeone’s line-up. In the middle, the Polish goalkeeper also hypnotized Joao Felix from the spot, as well as performing a real miracle on Koke to avoid an even worse passive. In the second half, Allegri continued with the experiments in view of the league debut set for August 15th at the Stadium against Sassuolo. However, Juve’s first shot on goal comes after almost an hour, with the young Miretti committing Grbic with a low shot. It is the only black and white ring before Morata’s trio, who with an almost imperceptible deviation sends Lemar’s free-kick on the net surprising Perin. In the end, a goal was canceled from De Sciglio judged to be in an offside position and Cunha made poker in the recovery. The latest test confirmed that Juve still lacks a few pieces to complete the squad. And Morata is one of Allegri’s favorites: Atletico Madrid reiterated the request for 35 million euros for the permanent transfer, the figures still seem high to be able to get to the white smoke. The Kostic operation, on the other hand, is much closer to closure, with the Juventus management waiting for the last ok to embrace the Serbian. The difference between supply and demand has been significantly reduced, now only a couple of million are dancing, then the class of 1992 can finally take the road to Turin. –