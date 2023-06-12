More than 2,000 “Little Qinghe” went to Hangzhou Asian Games_Zhejiang Online

More than 2,000 “Little Qinghe” went to Hangzhou Asian Games

2023-06-12 10:22:51





Source: Tide News





Photo by reporter Yao Yingkang, Zhou Yi and Zhang Mengyue

On June 10th, 105 days before the opening of the Hangzhou Asian Games, Zhejiang Sci-tech University held a departure ceremony for its volunteer team for the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Para Games, and more than 2,000 pre-recruited volunteers participated in the event. During the Hangzhou Asian Games, Zhejiang Sci-tech University was the university that served the most competition venues, the longest time span, and the largest number of volunteers. The school selected more than 2,800 game volunteers to serve 6 venues including the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium (“Big Lotus”), and participated in the opening (closing) ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Games, track and field, football, and volleyball , karate, sitting volleyball and other events, football, 5V5 basketball, taekwondo, wrestling, volleyball and other project training. The official recruitment of volunteers for the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Para Games will be completed before the end of July. Before officially taking up their posts, the “Little Qinghes” will also participate in a series of job drills and intensive pre-job training to ensure that they will be in the best condition and provide the most standardized services for the Asian Games. Asian style, brilliant” Asian Games event contributed majestic youth power.













