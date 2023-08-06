Motagua in Talks to Fill Void Left by Injured Jonathan Núñez: Possible Transfer of José Miguel Barreto

Title: Motagua in Talks to Secure Replacement Following Jonathan Núñez’s Injury
Date: August 6, 2023
Motagua, under the guidance of coach Ninrod Medina, has initiated negotiations to secure the services of a new football player in the transfer market. This move comes after the unfortunate loss of Jonathan Núñez due to injury.
The midfielder sustained a severe injury to his right leg during the first match of the 2023 Apertura against UPN, tearing his cruciate ligaments. With Núñez sidelined, Motagua’s “Ciclón Azul” coach is actively seeking a suitable replacement.
Motagua’s management aims to provide opportunities to emerging talents within the squad who can contribute valuable playing minutes, such as Andy Hernández or Óscar ‘Mexicano’ Lagos’ nephew, Christopher Lagos.
To fulfill this objective, Emilio Izaguirre, on behalf of the team, is scouting for a player who fits Ninrod Medina’s requirements. The Uruguayan midfielder, José Miguel Barreto, who previously played for Honduras Progreso in the National League, has emerged as a potential candidate.
Barreto, currently playing for Platense in the Second Division, has been contacted by Motagua’s leadership. Negotiations are progressing well, and an agreement could be reached in the coming hours.
“There would be no problem for him to leave Platense since he has an exit clause in case he finds a better opportunity in the National League,” revealed a source close to the situation.
Having already received the approval of Motagua’s coaching staff, Barreto’s potential arrival is now subject to the finalization of details after the initial contact made on Thursday.
Simultaneously, Motagua has been presented with various player profiles by agents looking to secure spots within the blue eagles’ ranks. One such offer comes from Micheal Pérez, a former player for Chivas de Guadalajara who currently represents Cancún FC in his country’s Expansion League. Additionally, the Argentine Javier Andrés Sanguinetti’s contract has been submitted, but the management remains unconvinced.
2023-07-22
Olimpia, Motagua and Marathón enter the final stretch of the preseason friendlies on American soil and this Sunday, July 23, they will have action.
After the matches against Municipal and Comunicaciones de Guatemala in Connecticut, Hartford, the clashes between the Honduran clubs move to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Tomorrow, Sunday, we will have the capital classic between Olimpia-Motagua and the interesting Marathón duel against Municipal at Subaru Park.
The first clash will be played starting at 2 in the afternoon, Honduras time. The "Green Monster", led by Salomón Nazar, is measured against the "Red Scarlets".
This commitment will mean the fifth match of the Marathón in its preseason of friendlies after facing Real Juventud de Santa Bárbara on two occasions and a match against Oro Verde and Real Estelí (Nicaragua).
- FRIENDLY -
Green Gold 1-0 Marathon.
Marathon 3-3 Real Estelí.
Real Juventud 0-3 Marathon.
Marathon 3-2 Real Youth.
- CLASSIC -
Olimpia-Motagua will close the curtain on the Sunday Soccer Double in Pennsylvania. This meeting begins at 4:30 PM Honduras time and 6:30 PM Philadelphia time.
The "Merengues" are not having a good time on their friendly tour and are looking for the "Ciclón" to pay for the piper after the defeat against Municipal on Friday in Hartford.
Motagua, for its part, has just defeated Comunicaciones de Guatemala by a score of 2-1 in a brilliant match by Honduran striker Yeison Mejía.
Likewise, this game will be the prelude to the debut of both clubs in the 2023 Concacaf Central American Cup. In addition, it will be the last international friendly of blue before the clash against UPN for matchday 1 of the Apertura 2023.
Added to the above, Pedro Troglio and Ninrod Medina will meet for the third time, the first time in friendly games in the United States.
- GAMES DATA -
Marathón-Municipal (2:00 PM Honduras time - 4:00 PM Philadelphia time)
Olimpia-Motagua (4:30 PM Honduras time - 6:30 PM Philadelphia time)
International Friendly.
Broadcast: Soccer Double (Facebook and YouTube)
Motagua’s search for a replacement for Jonathan Núñez showcases their commitment to maintaining a competitive squad. With negotiations underway, the club aims to solidify their roster ahead of the upcoming fixtures in the National League.