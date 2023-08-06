Motagua in Talks to Fill Void Left by Injured Jonathan Núñez: Possible Transfer of José Miguel Barreto

Title: Motagua in Talks to Secure Replacement Following Jonathan Núñez’s Injury

Date: August 6, 2023

Motagua, under the guidance of coach Ninrod Medina, has initiated negotiations to secure the services of a new football player in the transfer market. This move comes after the unfortunate loss of Jonathan Núñez due to injury.

The midfielder sustained a severe injury to his right leg during the first match of the 2023 Apertura against UPN, tearing his cruciate ligaments. With Núñez sidelined, Motagua’s “Ciclón Azul” coach is actively seeking a suitable replacement.

Motagua’s management aims to provide opportunities to emerging talents within the squad who can contribute valuable playing minutes, such as Andy Hernández or Óscar ‘Mexicano’ Lagos’ nephew, Christopher Lagos.

To fulfill this objective, Emilio Izaguirre, on behalf of the team, is scouting for a player who fits Ninrod Medina’s requirements. The Uruguayan midfielder, José Miguel Barreto, who previously played for Honduras Progreso in the National League, has emerged as a potential candidate.

Barreto, currently playing for Platense in the Second Division, has been contacted by Motagua’s leadership. Negotiations are progressing well, and an agreement could be reached in the coming hours.

“There would be no problem for him to leave Platense since he has an exit clause in case he finds a better opportunity in the National League,” revealed a source close to the situation.

Having already received the approval of Motagua’s coaching staff, Barreto’s potential arrival is now subject to the finalization of details after the initial contact made on Thursday.

Simultaneously, Motagua has been presented with various player profiles by agents looking to secure spots within the blue eagles’ ranks. One such offer comes from Micheal Pérez, a former player for Chivas de Guadalajara who currently represents Cancún FC in his country’s Expansion League. Additionally, the Argentine Javier Andrés Sanguinetti’s contract has been submitted, but the management remains unconvinced.

Motagua’s search for a replacement for Jonathan Núñez showcases their commitment to maintaining a competitive squad. With negotiations underway, the club aims to solidify their roster ahead of the upcoming fixtures in the National League.

