MOTAGUA-UPNFM: Live Coverage of Debut Match in the Apertura 2023 Honduran National League Tournament

Motagua and Lobos UPN made their debut in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Honduran National League at the Tegucigalpa National Stadium. The match took place on Sunday and was closely followed minute by minute.

In the 89th minute, Jason Sánchez of UPN received a yellow card after a reprimand from Armando Castro. In the 88th minute, there was a change in the Lobos UPN team, with Rembrandt Flores entering the game and William Moncada leaving the field.

Motagua had a close call in the 86th minute when “Pin” Gutiérrez’s powerful right-hand shot was saved by UPN goalkeeper Rougier. However, in the 83rd minute, Marcelo Pereira scored a goal for Motagua, equalizing the score with a header into the left side of Denovan Torres’s goal.

In the 80th minute, Denovan Torres of UPN received a yellow card. In response, UPN made a substitution in the 78th minute, with “Pin” Gutierrez entering the game and Josman Figueroa leaving the field.

Ricky Zapata of Motagua received a yellow card in the 72nd minute, making him the third player from Motagua to be cautioned. In the 68th minute, there were changes in both teams. Luc de la Campana entered the game for Motagua, replacing Zapatilla Mejía. Jefryn Macias entered the game for UPN, replacing Erick Andino.

In the 59th minute, “Chino” López of UPN had a chance to score, but his shot was expertly saved by Róbel Bernárdez. Motagua made substitutions in the 58th minute, with Riky Zapata and Carlos Argueta entering the game, replacing José Escalante and Jairo Róchez.

The first half ended with a missed opportunity for Edwin Maldonado of Motagua, who shot wide with the goal in front of him. The first half also saw a goal from Carlos Róchez of UPN, with Rougier unable to save the ball.

Motagua’s Agustín Auzmendi and UPN’s Cristopher Meléndez, who both previously played for the opposing team, faced each other in this match.

The match ended in a draw, with both teams showcasing their skills and determination. The game was closely watched by fans who were excited to see both Motagua and Lobos UPN debut in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Honduran National League.

The match took place at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium, with TVC broadcasting the game. This was the closing match of matchday 1 of the tournament, with two other games rescheduled for the month of August.

Motagua and Lobos UPNFM gave it their all in their first game of the season, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead in the Honduran National League.

