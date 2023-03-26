The Spaniard was sanctioned by the Race Direction for the accident in which he knocked Oliveira and damaged Martin: two Long lap penalties to be served in the next race. Will it be Argentina?

. (photo by Gigi Soldano)

Due Long lap penalty. This is the sanction that the Race Direction has inflicted on Marc Marquez for the accident caused in the second round of the GP of Portugal.

Marquez ha steso oliveirawho suffered bruises to his right leg but no fractures, and has damaged the race of George Martin, besides having broken toe at number 89.

He himself announced the penalty to Sky: “Today I made a mistake, I suffered a penalty for Argentina, a double LLP, I had a lock with the front wheel, I struggled to warm up the tire in front, I couldn’t go to the left, I avoided Martin but I caught Oliveira, I apologized to his team. The important thing is that Miguel is fine”.

But the fact that number 93 can already serve the penalty in the next GP is in doubt: he too suffered one fracture of the first metacarpal bone of the right hand.

See you in Argentina? “I do not know”.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese public has whistled for a long time 93. Criticisms also came from fellow pilots and from Rivola and Domenicali. Certainly what Marquez did today will continue to discuss.