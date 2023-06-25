Home » MotoGP Bagnaia wins on Bezzecchi at Assen
MotoGP Bagnaia wins on Bezzecchi at Assen

by admin
Convincing success for Pecco Bagnaia in the MotoGP Dutch GP. At Assen, the Ducati world champion won for the fourth time of the season, preceding Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) after a race almost always in the lead, and extended his lead in the World Championship, reaching +35 on Jorge Martin. fifth. At the foot of the podium Brad Binder, 4th with his Ktm relegated by one position after crossing the finish line.

