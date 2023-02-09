After the Shakedown that saw the test riders take to the track from 5 to 7 February, the teams at Sepang MotoGP they’re starting to get serious for next season. From Friday 10 February to Sunday 12 the Malaysian circuit will host i official testsin which they will take part all the riders we will see on the grid in 2023 in the premier class. This is a first appetizer in view of the new World Cup, which will begin in Portimao, Portugal, on March 26th. Eyes on the world champion I’m sorry Bagnaiawhich will flaunt number 1 for the first time on the fairing, chosen instead of the historic 63 to celebrate the title conquered in 2022. The Ducati rider will test some innovations introduced by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer and will begin to compare his times with those of his teammate, Aeneas Bastianiniand the vice world champion, Fabio Quartararo are Yamaha: for the Frenchman, in particular, it will be interesting to test the progress of the new M1 engine after the first, positive impressions recorded by Cal Crutchlow during the three days of Shakedown. But it will be a first day of school for everyone, especially for those who have changed boxes: from Jack Millermoved to KTM, a Joan Mir are Honda, yes Alex Rins (Honda LCR) ad Alex Marquezjoined the big family Ducati with the Gresini team. Without forgetting the newborn satellite team Aprilia WithU RNF con Miguel Oliveira e Raul Fernandez and the other novelty of 2023, represented by the team GasGas formed by Pol Espargaro e dal rookie Augusto Fernandez. Among other things, the reigning Moto2 world champion has already warmed up during the Shakedown test with the test riders, to gain more confidence with the MotoGP and get on with the job.