Brussels. Economic performance and reform of the stability pact, immigration and above all the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. In Brussels the work of a summit of the European Council animated by the presence in the city of the Ukrainian president, Volodymir Zelensky, who will make a tour of the community institutions. Before the meeting of the heads of state and government, which is scheduled to begin at 10, Zelensky is expected in the Chamber of the European Parliament, which meets for the occasion in an extraordinary plenary session which will take place simultaneously with the meeting of the leader in council. We will take stock of the situation, with the request for further assistance, not only financial but above all military, in addition to the country’s commitment to join the EU.

All topics which will then be the subject of the leaders of the 27 and of the round table that Zelensky has scheduled with them for 10:30. At the end, a break from work of a couple of hours was scheduled, between 12 and 14, to allow the heads of state and government to hold bilateral discussions on the topics on the agenda.

One of these is immigration, a hot topic of the Italian government, whose prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, is expected at 9:45. Meloni is expected to hold a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. For Italy “migration is a European challenge and as such urgently requires European solutions”. A sentence, the latter, that Italy would like to see in the final conclusions of the two-day summit. An approach that we would like to share with the other partners to find a solution to the problem that has been dragging on for years, since the 2015 crisis erupted and the debate on a reform of the common rules has not been able to give rise to any changes so far.