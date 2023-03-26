Home Sports MotoGp, in Portimao for Marquez “juggling” pole in front of Bagnaia and Martin
MotoGp, in Portimao for Marquez "juggling" pole in front of Bagnaia and Martin

MotoGp, in Portimao for Marquez “juggling” pole in front of Bagnaia and Martin

Marc Marquez with Honda conquered the pole position of the Portuguese MotoGP Grand Prix, the first of the season. Marquezafter the difficulties of the past few days he unleashed an incredible lap – all in the wake of Aeneas Bastianini – closing in 1’37″226beating the already stellar 1’37″290 by Pecco Bagnaia, who will start from second place with his Ducati. Behind them Martin (Ducati), Oliveira (Aprilia), Miller (Ducati), Bastianini (Ducati), then Vinalesseventh with Aprilia, Bezzecchi (Ducati), Marini (Ducati), tenth Zarco (Ducati). “I’m very happy – commented Bagnaia on the microphones of Sky Sport – the goal was to start from the front row in the first qualifying”. “I juggled, it wasn’t the nicest way to do it because you have to go after someone, but with Honda I know it’s the only way to do it. We are not in our real position but the important thing comes this afternoon”, commented the Honda rider. This afternoon the first sprint race, a novelty of the season.

