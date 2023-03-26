His name was Luca, the four-year-old boy who died this afternoon on the hills of breaking latest news after being hit by a fatality by the tractor driven by his father. The tragedy occurred along the road to the Palazzo, in the countryside, near the house where she lived with her parents. According to the reconstruction, the father was carrying out some maneuvers with a small crawler vehicle near their cottage and he didn’t realize that his son was dangerously close to him. When he realized it, it was too late and there was already nothing they could do. He tried in every way to revive him before the 118 intervened, that he could do nothing but ascertain his death, and the police, who are now dealing with all the investigations of the case.

Rescuers found the child’s body a few meters away from the scene of the accident, in front of a garage. In fact, after the accident, his father picked him up and moved him in a desperate attempt to rescue him. The area in which the tragedy occurred, the street of the Palace, is located in the area of ​​the breaking latest news hills, on the northern border with Spoltore, historically dedicated to olive growing.

The little one was spending Sunday at his grandmother's house (the family lives in Montesilvano). In fact, the man's mother lives in the place where the tragedy occurred. According to some neighbors, Luca had already been seen playing in the garden in the morning. In the green area adjacent to the house there are various games: a trampoline for jumping, a swing, a basket. The boy has an older sister. The father of the little one, in a state of shock, was accompanied to the hospital by 118.