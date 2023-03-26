Home Business Grillo: “Of course you’ll talk bullshit. The Andreotti crime, huh?”
Grillo: “Of course you’ll talk bullshit. The Andreotti crime, huh?”

Grillo: “Of course you’ll talk bullshit. The Andreotti crime, huh?”

Beppe Grillo jokes with Conte about his gaffe on the Matteotti crime who becomes “Andreotti”, the cartoon by Yogananda Paramahnsa

During the speech in the Chamber of Deputies, engaged in the explanations of vote to the communications of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in view of the next European Council, the president and deputy of the M5s Joseph Conte He had a slip which led him to swap the Matteotti crime with an unprecedented Andreotti crime. And Affaritaliani.it publishes the cartoon of the wise Yogananda Paramahnsa who jokes about the gaffe.

