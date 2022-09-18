The Aragon GP, ​​won by Enea Bastianini with a daring overtake on Francesco Bagnaia on the last lap, shortened the World Championship, making it very exciting and open with five races to go to the end of the season, with Fabio Quartararo now having only 10 points of margin on Pecco. A balance that is the result of Ducati’s great speed, which at Motorland scored a double, thus sealing its Constructors’ title, the third in a row; the regularity of Aprilia, which brings Aleix Espargaro back to a podium that he was missing from Mugello, throwing him into full battle at -17 from Quartararo, and the fall of the latter, who ended up on the ground after three curves in contact with Marc Marquez and forced to no longer manage in the season finale. Below the rankings after Aragon, with Bastianini who, 48 points from the top, is by no means out of the game.