The rankings after the Motorland race with Borgo Panigale already world champion in the constructors and the riders’ championship reopened: Quartararo has 10 points ahead of Bagnaia, 17 over the Spaniard from Noale and 48 over Bastianini, winner at Aragon

The Aragon GP, ​​won by Enea Bastianini with a daring overtake on Francesco Bagnaia on the last lap, shortened the World Championship, making it very exciting and open with five races to go to the end of the season, with Fabio Quartararo now having only 10 points of margin on Pecco. A balance that is the result of Ducati’s great speed, which at Motorland scored a double, thus sealing its Constructors’ title, the third in a row; the regularity of Aprilia, which brings Aleix Espargaro back to a podium that he was missing from Mugello, throwing him into full battle at -17 from Quartararo, and the fall of the latter, who ended up on the ground after three curves in contact with Marc Marquez and forced to no longer manage in the season finale. Below the rankings after Aragon, with Bastianini who, 48 points from the top, is by no means out of the game.

motogp, the rider rankings after aragon

The classification of the MotoGP riders after the Aragon GP at the MotorLand (top 20).

motogp, the constructors’ ranking after aragon

This is the classification of the MotoGP constructors’ championship, already won by Ducati, after the Aragon race:

