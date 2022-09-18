Discomforts in the hamlets of Levego, Castion, Sagrogna, Oltreval and Cirvoi which have been without water for a few hours due to a huge loss on the Belluno water network.

From what is known there has been a problem with Faverga’s tank: a pump has broken. Bim Gsp technicians immediately intervened on site to fix the fault. Right now I’m at work to fill the tank and then bring the water back to the hundreds of users left dry. From the company they let it be known that the filling operation of the tank will be completed in 3/4 hours.