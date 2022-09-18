Victoria Cabello went back to talking about the disease that hit her, Lyme disease, and she did it in the living room of very true, in the company of Silvia Toffanin who, with delicacy, managed to dig in that difficult period for the presenter. Feeling bad, uncertainty and finally the diagnosis, the treatment and the long recovery before returning to television.

Victoria Cabello’s disease

She could never go unnoticed with her signature bangs and that edgy irony that has been her trademark since she set foot on television.

Victoria Cabello is now reborn after a difficult period due to Lyme disease: she had already talked about it in the past, and this time she brought the speech back to the surface in front of Silvia Toffanin’s microphones at very true.

“A very complex disease to diagnose. I have had cognitive problems, from losing my short-term memory, to double seeing, constant fever, I was semi paralyzed. It was really hard to walk. After a year and a half I was able to diagnose the disease ”, explained the presenter, retracing that period of her life when someone did not believe in her pain and the fact that she could have something really dangerous.

“I am a big fan of medicine, you find very enlightened people but unfortunately you also find people in the midst who are able to tell you, when they don’t understand what to look for, that you are crazy. Or to go back to work. In a complicated period like that, they make you lose some faith in yourself too, ”she continued. Today, however, Victoria Cabello is back to shine more than ever and has found his revenge also on TV.

Victoria Cabello’s rebirth: how she is today

Fans of its conduction have been calling for a return to TV with the program for years Victor Victoriabut for now there seems to be none of this in Cabello’s programs.

After Lyme disease and slow recovery, she allowed herself a television journey in which she managed to have her big revenge. “The recovery was very long and tiring. Today I am very well, to the point that, I must say, I also threw myself into a television program which is perhaps one of the most tiring on Italian television in terms of physical and emotional stress. And it was also a way for me to exorcise all this. When you have a disease you no longer trust your bodybecause you are terrified that there are still some symptoms around the corner, so it was one shock therapy“.

He spoke thus of his path to Beijing Express, who saw her as the winner together with her friend Paride Vitale with whom she formed the couple of Pazzeschi. About her Her words a very true were only a confirmation, because her sincere tears during the victory of the reality show, while hugging her companion and the conductor Costantino Della Gherardesca (who believed a lot in her), knew perfectly of rebirth and awareness, that of a tiring path not only in the game but also in life.