That is to say, it’s the annual September Apple conference again. It’s okay if you don’t watch it, but at first glance, it really makes the ex-fruit fan of Johnson & Johnson want to start the iPhone again. Especially from iPhone 3G to 6S, every generation has taken it. I always felt that Apple’s innovation was stuck in the era of Jobs… Until this time, I found a few favorite points this time. Of course, Johnson & Johnson Xiaoyao is not a professional mobile phone/watch unboxing blogger.

It is purely to share the joy of getting started. You don’t have to read it too carefully, just treat it as a happy sharing article~

This time, both the Pro and Pro Max versions have added these favorite features below

– Dynamic Island: The advantages of combining software and hardware, this very Apple approach makes people feel innovative

– The main lens has been upgraded to 48 million pixels, plus four-in-one pixel binning to improve camera image quality

– The induction sensor is 65% larger than the previous generation, effectively improving the pixel quality, and the aperture can reach F1.78

– Pro/Pro Max A16 bionic chip, this is really where Apple is super strong, why is it faster and more stable than others after using it for a few years

As a media worker, the camera is really very important.Whether it is for personal use or work use, a good camera quality will definitely give us creators a helping hand

This time, I bought it through PCHOME 9/16 at 8AM in the morning. I originally planned to buy silver and white that I had never bought before. The white color this time is the same as when the iPhone 4S came out, with a feeling of heartbeat.The matte non-reflective white is really beautiful



But this time is the same, one of the disadvantages is that the charging hole is still the C to Lightning cable. I have used Samsung’s flagship system for more than 6 years. In fact, I really like the design of both of them.



With the software of iOS16, we can finally have the support of the Always On Display on-demand screen. AOD has been used for a long time in the Android system, and we also like to see the time when the mobile phone is placed on the table.But in fact, this time Apple’s AOD has done even more, that is, you can still see the tablecloth vaguely, and it will not consume too much power (the screen is lowered to a 1Hz update rate). This design is really good

Because the phone is already in use, the frame fingerprints are lazily wiped. The stainless steel frame and the white body are really beautiful, and the elegant white is protected by the stainless steel silver, which is very safe. But this time, the 14 pro max’s lens is a little more prominent than the 13’s.And the shell and 13 can’t be shared (there is a slight difference), so everyone should be careful when buying shells



The design of the dynamic island is really good, because I haven’t taken an apple for more than 6 years, so you say how the bangs are, or the dynamic island is lower than the previous bangs, but it doesn’t feel like it. XD It took about 20 minutes to get used to it. design.You don’t need to put the full version of Youtube videos to the maximum, in fact, you won’t find him obtrusive



Below is the charging hole and the speaker



Mute/volume/sim card slot on the left.North America has promoted the eSim electronic sim card service, and more than one number can be registered in your mobile phone, which can indeed greatly increase the eSim exchange service



The beautiful white back of the iPhone 14 Pro Max will really make you not want to install the case…otherwise just use a transparent case



I try to take photos as much as possible, but I still can’t capture the texture of the mobile phone. This time, the iPhone 14 pro/pro max is a matte cover design that does not stick to fingerprints. Today, I saw other gold/purple/dark gray real phones are also matte. the design of.But I’m sorry this time the purple didn’t make Johnson’s heart move



The appearance of the white lens also has a stainless steel silver color, and it will also refract differently depending on the angle of the light. The design is very beautiful.



Of course, if you have an iPhone, you also need a watch, so that you won’t miss important messages or calls while driving/meeting. Exercise can also continue to monitor heartbeat and other data. However, Johnson & Johnson originally wanted to buy series 8, but this time it was aimed at ovulation prediction or temperature monitoring for women, and did not say that it was very necessary (nonsense), so SE2 is actually very sufficient. After lingering in the Apple store, I went straight to the SE2 Midnight/44mm model.

Outer packaging design, so beautiful but so long, ha



The design on the back is also very clever. The two sides are actually stuck with paper, which is environmentally friendly and beautiful.



Surprised to open!With the feeling of wow, the packaging engineer is really beautiful and wise



There are actually two long boxes hidden in it. The top is the watch strap itself, and the bottom is the watch itself and the charging cable.



Let’s take a look at the watch itself. The left is itself, and the right is the charging cable.



The great thing is that this is a charging cable with a USB C connector. In fact, Apple has already used the C charging hole on the iPad, and it should be a matter of time for the iPhone. Of course, when the C charging method is introduced, it should also cause a bunch of users who use lightning charging to want to change it directly. It may take longer for the goods to arrive XD



Check out this box of straps



When you open it, you can see that there is a long and a short watch strap inside, will it be too considerate?Buy one watch, get two straps



Once again, I admire the packaging design of Apple’s packaging engineers. The strap that is gently pulled up feels super smooth and tender, and it can be pulled out very smoothly.



The card slot on the top/bottom of the watch can be brushed in effortlessly, and then there is also a magnet on the strap that will attract the magnet in the watch and fix it (you will hear a click), which is more user-friendly than Samsung’s design. Much better, Samsung’s watch is stuck in the hole with a needle, and it has to be checked for a long time every time.



On the right side of the watch, there is the crown and a button



The front of the SE2 watch has a lot of pictures to choose from, just choose the one you like



The left side of the watch is the drain hole and the horn. If you go swimming, it also has an exclusive drainage function, which will directly vibrate the water in the watch. Test this next time you go swimming.



Johnson’s wrist is not too thin or too thick, so it is a good choice for boys to choose 44mm.



With a short strap, the buckle is as shown in the picture.This sports watch has a non-slip function, so it won’t shake if you wear it tightly



By the way, there are additional purchases at the bottom.All of our original Samsung wireless chargers can be used to charge mobile phones. As long as they support the QI specification, they can be used to charge iPhones, but because of the lightning cable, we put one in the car and one at home, which is more than enough.



Below are some recommended Youtuber unboxing/evaluation articles. Their professionalism is unmatched by us. The above are happy unboxing articles. They are the people who really worked hard to evaluate. For your reference!

Chinese out of the box



Unpacking in English:

iPhone 14 pro max vs Samsung S22 Ultra by Supersaf. He pks the two flagships of Apple and Samsung every year, which is very helpful to us, subscribe to him!



Needless to say, MKBHD’s professional unpacking, the team is super strong



✔If you like our articles, welcome to share, you can also go toJohnson & Johnson Xiaoyao Fan GroupLike and set a sneak peek and +IG accountFollow us! 😘









