Motorola and AC Monza announce sponsorship renewal – Sport Marketing News

Motorolaa company part of the Lenovo Group, announces the renewal of its sponsorship with the Biancorossi for the 2023-2024 sports season.

During the withdrawal of AC Monza in the suggestive town of Pontedilegno, which is taking place in recent weeks in preparation for the next Serie A Championship 2023-2024, the CEO of the Biancorossi Adrian Galliani e l’Executive Director, General Manager Italy e Head of EMEA B2B di Motorola Charles Barlocco have formalized the renewal of the partnershipreinforcing the fruitful collaboration that has now entered the hearts of the team’s fans.

The collaboration will not be limited to accompanying the Biancorossi on the pitch, but will include a rich program of activities inside and outside the stadium together with Motorola, bringing fans and enthusiasts to get to know the brand in all its aspects.

Adriano Galliani, CEO of AC Monza he has declared: “We are very proud to be able to count on the support of an iconic, prestigious and international brand such as Motorola for the 2023/2024 season as well, which has decided to continue its growth together with us. This sponsorship is based on common values ​​such as style, innovation and modernity and we are sure that our teamwork will continue to give us new mutual successes to celebrate together”

Carlo Barlocco, Executive Director, General Manager Italy e Head of EMEA B2B di Motorola commented: “We are happy and honored to continue supporting Monza, which like Motorola continues its incredible growth path and which has consolidated its place in the hearts of Italians. In addition to continuous development, Motorola and AC Monza share the same desire to win the most ambitious challenges by leveraging talent, creativity and, above all, passion. This is why we are certain that this wonderful team we feel we are so similar to will continue to give its fans and all of us great emotions to experience together”.