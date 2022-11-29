Home Sports motors f1 monza scala racetrack general manager
The shareholders’ meeting has appointed the current director of Vallelunga, who maintains the position and supports Alessandra Zinno to increase organizational standards

The top management of the Monza racetrack is strengthened, with the appointment of Alfredo Scala, currently also director of the Vallelunga racetrack, as deputy general manager of the Monza facility, alongside Alessandra Zinno. The appointment came at the end of the Shareholders’ Meeting of Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, SIAS SpA, in which, as stated in the press release, “taking into account the need to strengthen the operational and administrative management of the Company, as a consequence of the strong evolution imprinted by Formula One, holder of the rights, in the organization of the Italian Grand Prix according to more advanced organizational standards, as well as the need for a new qualified management of the sports facility for an increasingly efficient management of all the motoring events on the calendar, has to appoint Assistant General Manager Alfredo Scala who also retains the role of Director of the Autodromo di Vallelunga Also recognizing the need to further enhance the promotion and development of the ‘Monza 100’ brand – born on the occasion of the centenary of the creation of the Autodrome – decided to assign the aforementioned specific task to the General Manager, Dr. Zinno to”.

