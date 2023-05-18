Home » Mount Everest: No one has climbed the mountain more often than he has
Mount Everest: No one has climbed the mountain more often than he has

Dhe Nepalese mountain guide Kami Rita has reclaimed his Mount Everest record. The 53-year-old climbed the highest mountain on earth for the 27th time on Wednesday as a leader of a mountaineering group, as announced by Mingma Sherpa from the organizer Seven Summit Treks.

Three days earlier, Kami Rita’s colleague Pasang Dawa had climbed the 8,849-meter-high summit for the 26th time, beating last year’s record.

Kami Rita first conquered Mount Everest in 1994 and has climbed the summit almost every year since. He’s also climbed other eight-thousanders, including K-2, Cho-Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse. Kami Rita is among the many mountain guides whose experience is vital to the many foreign climbers who aspire to climb the highest mountain on earth once in their lives.

The mountaineering season in the Himalayas peaks in May. After that, the weather often gets worse and mountain tours become more dangerous. The tours were delayed this year because three mountain guides fell into a crevasse in April and have not yet been found.

