Jose Mourinho looks satisfied at his Roma in the cup, capable of producing a lot even without the big names, even if the difference is made by a pure champion, Paulo Dybala. Thus the Giallorossi take the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup, where they are chasing the tenth trophy. Mourinho, however, never banal, starts from a gleaning: “Roma always give their best and I learned as a child, even though I’ll soon be 60, that when you give your best, you have a clear conscience and you don’t have to ask for more yourself. Then it happens that you play well or not well, but when a player gives everything he has, that’s fine with me. That’s why I say I’m sorry for the boos against Zaniolo. I have my own little story and I ask one thing to the fans: please don’t boo our players, they give everything and more.” Then the praise to the man who decided the match: “I didn’t want to deploy him at the start of the second half, maybe I could let a young player in, but I wanted to do everything possible not to go to extra time given the many commitments. So Paulo took care of it, “He’s one of those players who make coaches great. We played fairly well, the three behind gave us great security, but Paulo is something else, he has a different scent.” Pinto said: “We have everything to go to the Champions League.” What does Mourinho answer? “The director is the director, it doesn’t seem to me that a coach should comment on the words of a director. Whether I agree or not, I mustn’t comment on it publicly.”