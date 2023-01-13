Home News No away games for Roma and Napoli fans from 21 January. Tomorrow the Piantedosi decree
No away games for Roma and Napoli fans from 21 January. Tomorrow the Piantedosi decree

No away games for Roma and Napoli fans from 21 January. Tomorrow the Piantedosi decree

The stop to travel for the supporters of Rome and Naples (probably for a month) will be made official tomorrow with a special decree from the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi. Both teams involved at home this weekend, the two teams will not be able to be followed by their supporters in the external round of 21 and 22 January, when Napoli will be involved in Salerno and Roma in La Spezia and, obviously, the Maradona stadium will be strictly forbidden to fans Giallorossi on January 29 when the match between Naples and Rome is scheduled, judged to be at very high risk by the Observatory on sporting events.

