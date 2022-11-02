“For Zaniolo justice was done. For me it was only one day disqualification”. On the eve of the Europa League match against Ludogorets, José Mourinho is satisfied with the Uefa decision which accepted Roma’s appeal on the disqualification of Zaniolo, but not yet certain of being able to field him: “Now I don’t know if he will be able to play or not, the The hematoma was big, the pain was important yesterday. But I would like to have it available “.