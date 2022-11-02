Home Sports Mourinho: “Justice done for Zaniolo. With the fans pushing us we can do it”
The words of the Giallorossi coach on the eve of the match against Ludogorets: “We want to go all the way”

“For Zaniolo justice was done. For me it was only one day disqualification”. On the eve of the Europa League match against Ludogorets, José Mourinho is satisfied with the Uefa decision which accepted Roma’s appeal on the disqualification of Zaniolo, but not yet certain of being able to field him: “Now I don’t know if he will be able to play or not, the The hematoma was big, the pain was important yesterday. But I would like to have it available “.

“If we don’t win tomorrow we are in the Conference League, but we want to go all the way … – relaunches Mourinho – I think that with the fans behind us, with the same atmosphere we created for last season’s key matches, then we can do it. “.

