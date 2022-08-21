Grave mourning for Giuseppe Saronni and all his family: father Romano died in the night. He was 93 years old. It was he, together with grandfather Tito, who initiated their children Antonio, Giuseppe and Alberto (they also have a sister, Patrizia) to cycling and was their first coach.

Romano Saronni’s funeral will be on Tuesday 23 August at 9.30 am starting from the Parish of Saints Lorenzo and Sebastiano in San Lorenzo di Parabiago. To Beppe Saronni and all his family the condolences and the embrace of the Gazzetta.