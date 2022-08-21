Home Sports Mourning in the Saronni house, goodbye to father Romano: he was 93 years old
Sports

Mourning in the Saronni house, goodbye to father Romano: he was 93 years old

by admin
Mourning in the Saronni house, goodbye to father Romano: he was 93 years old

On Tuesday the funeral in San Lorenzo di Parabiago: he had initiated Beppe and his brothers to cycling

Grave mourning for Giuseppe Saronni and all his family: father Romano died in the night. He was 93 years old. It was he, together with grandfather Tito, who initiated their children Antonio, Giuseppe and Alberto (they also have a sister, Patrizia) to cycling and was their first coach.

Romano Saronni’s funeral will be on Tuesday 23 August at 9.30 am starting from the Parish of Saints Lorenzo and Sebastiano in San Lorenzo di Parabiago. To Beppe Saronni and all his family the condolences and the embrace of the Gazzetta.

21 August – 19:44

© breaking latest news

See also  Sacchi: "Juve, that's not football. Allegri and Emery only thought about not conceding a goal."

You may also like

The rowing event of the Haihe Circuit makes...

European Athletics Championships, Crippa gold in the 10...

Bologna – Verona: live live Serie A Football...

Famous note: Lakers must trade Westbrook now, trading...

Polkanova withdraws from the European Table Tennis Championships...

Giuntoli: “Fabian is on the market, PSG is...

Chinese Super League-Wang Haijian World Pomerida free kick...

Rome, the strategies: Zaniolo found, Belotti waiting, Felix...

Great!Juvenile | Provincial 16th National Games Baseball and...

Empoli – Fiorentina: live Serie A Football live...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy