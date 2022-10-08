Home Sports Mr. Mei: I wish the Djokovic final good luck, if I insist on finishing the game, I will not be injured for at least half a year jqknews
Sports

Mr. Mei: I wish the Djokovic final good luck, if I insist on finishing the game, I will not be injured for at least half a year jqknews

by admin
Mr. Mei: I wish the Djokovic final good luck, if I insist on finishing the game, I will not be injured for at least half a year jqknews
President Mei: I wish the Djokovic final good luck, if I insist on finishing the game, I will not be injured for at least half a year

In the men’s singles semi-final with Djokovic, Medvedev won the first set 6-4, but after a tiebreak in the second set, he retired with a sudden injury and left with a backpack. “Mr. Mei” said after the game that if he insisted on playing another set, he might be away from the game for half a year, instead of recovering in a month.

Medvedev said, “This is the second time in my career that I have retired with such a muscle strain. In the second point of the tiebreaker in the second set, I felt a little strange ‘exploding’ in the adductors. I initially Thought it might be a cramp, but soon I knew ‘No, it might not be a cramp!'”

“In the tie-break, I felt like I could play another five or 10, but that’s about it. If I played one more set, yes, I could have done it, but at the cost of maybe half a year away from the game. time, but a month.”

Regarding the sudden withdrawal, Mr. Mei said: “Actually, I don’t know what is fair. If I win this game, I can’t go to the finals. I thought at the time, okay, do my best. Maybe finish the tiebreaker, if I can win, I can’t do anything, and I’ll retire. If I lose, (then) congratulations to Novak, he’s still in good shape, and I want to wish him Good luck in the finals!”

　　（Amber）

Statement: Sina.com’s exclusive manuscript, unauthorized reproduction is prohibited!

You may also like

The Chinese women’s volleyball team suffered the first...

Thiago Motta: “I respect the whistles, but I...

On the first day of the Great Chess...

Sampdoria, Stankovic: “I see the light at the...

Volleyball A3. From Rold Belluno to his debut...

Reproduce the feat!Fu Jiajun beats Higgins 147 in...

Ligue1, Reims-Psg 0-0: Parisians too nervous but +3...

The death of Aldo Borsato, the beautiful memory...

Chaos Juve: Allegri on the grid, because he...

Old Wild West, solidity and great Sherrill: San...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy