President Mei: I wish the Djokovic final good luck, if I insist on finishing the game, I will not be injured for at least half a year

In the men’s singles semi-final with Djokovic, Medvedev won the first set 6-4, but after a tiebreak in the second set, he retired with a sudden injury and left with a backpack. “Mr. Mei” said after the game that if he insisted on playing another set, he might be away from the game for half a year, instead of recovering in a month.

Medvedev said, “This is the second time in my career that I have retired with such a muscle strain. In the second point of the tiebreaker in the second set, I felt a little strange ‘exploding’ in the adductors. I initially Thought it might be a cramp, but soon I knew ‘No, it might not be a cramp!'”

“In the tie-break, I felt like I could play another five or 10, but that’s about it. If I played one more set, yes, I could have done it, but at the cost of maybe half a year away from the game. time, but a month.”

Regarding the sudden withdrawal, Mr. Mei said: “Actually, I don’t know what is fair. If I win this game, I can’t go to the finals. I thought at the time, okay, do my best. Maybe finish the tiebreaker, if I can win, I can’t do anything, and I’ll retire. If I lose, (then) congratulations to Novak, he’s still in good shape, and I want to wish him Good luck in the finals!”

（Amber）

