In Russia, the last taboo has also fallen. Vladimir Putin he is no longer “the eternal president”, the stainless monarch prisoner of the Kremlin in the name of stability. Seventy years old on Friday, he looks more and more like a new Doctor Strangelove who could drag her along Russia, and the world, towards catastrophe. Ukraine could become yours Afghanistanthe quagmire that anticipates, or accelerates, its fall.
