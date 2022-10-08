Original title: Inheriting the solemn and classic shape and implanting many high-tech elements, the reconstruction and reconstruction have entered the final stage “Traditional Appearance Modern Venue” New Worker’s Body Unveiled The core part of the Xingongti football field is being laid with turf, and the “National Locust Green” seats are being installed.Photo by our reporter Pan Zhiwang Although citizens and fans have been away from Gongti for two years, there is no need to worry about not recognizing it. The reporter saw yesterday (8th) at the construction site of the Beijing Workers Stadium Reconstruction and Reconstruction Project (hereinafter referred to as “Xingongti”), the solemn and elegant classic shapes, the familiar large-scale rectangular glass windows, the characteristic window grilles that inherit the heavy history and The simple and powerful concrete material and color, the familiar and classic body is gradually returning to people’s vision and life. “Xin Gongti” has entered the final stage and will be completed and delivered in December 2022. The “Three Constants” of the New Workers’ Body Completed in 1959, the Beijing Workers Stadium is the first batch of “Top Ten Buildings” in Beijing after the founding of New China, carrying the memory of Beijing citizens for more than 60 years. In August 2020, the reconstruction of Beijing Workers’ Stadium started. The total planned construction area of ​​the first phase of the project is 385,000 square meters, about 107,000 square meters above ground and 278,000 square meters underground. Adhering to the design principle of “traditional appearance, modern venues”, “New Worker Body” realizes the “three constants” of the main oval shape, the proportion of the facade, and the characteristic architectural elements. “How to perfectly reproduce the dignified and elegant architectural style of the old worker’s body is the biggest focus and difficulty of this reconstruction.” Wang Meng, chief engineer of the project manager of the reconstruction and reconstruction project of Beijing Construction Engineering Group Workers Stadium, said frankly. In the end, the fair-faced concrete process took on the important mission of reproducing the “traditional appearance” of the body. The façade, pillars, walls and steps of the football field are all gray, which is the nude color of concrete. The consumption of the expanded area of ​​220,000 square meters has also made Gongti the largest single fair-faced concrete building in China. The construction of fair-faced concrete pays attention to excellence and one-time molding. The project site uses 6 CNC machine tools to process the template to ensure that the processing error of each template is controlled within 1 mm, and an additional layer of film is added to the template to achieve better molding results. . It is supplemented by measures such as optimizing the technological process and rationally deploying the procedures to ensure the quality of the project to the greatest extent. Now, with the overall appearance of the iconic fair-faced concrete façade of the football field, some important characteristic elements of the old worker’s body have also returned to the line of sight-the most iconic 190 square window grilles under the eaves of the football field have been installed; With the original drawings and the latest 3D printing technology, the window grilles of the “New Worker” have been perfectly reproduced. Create a “modern venue” Both “protection” and “development” are necessary. “Xingongti” not only preserves the city’s memory by retaining the traditional appearance, but also strives to create a “modern venue”. One of the biggest highlights of this renovation and reconstruction is that a new canopy has been added above the stadium, as if a “steel giant bowl” has been buckled. In terms of design and construction, the project side strictly controls the height and curvature of the "steel giant bowl", and at the same time takes into account the visual effect and aesthetics, it also protects the original appearance of the work body in an all-round way. As a professional football stadium, the reconstructed working body will not be equipped with a running track. The seats in the first row on the east and west sides are only 8.5 meters away from the nearest lawn, and only 10 meters on the north and south sides. The audience will feel a closer atmosphere for watching the game. Walking into the infield, the 4-story "stand bowl" structure is slowly being filled with 68,000 "Chinese locust green" seats, and more than 20,000 seats have been installed. On the east stand of the stadium, the words “BEIJING FC” of Beijing Guoan Football Club are spelled out with the two theme colors of Beijing Guoan, yellow and green. The change is also reflected in the “blessing” of many high-tech elements. Jin Fei, deputy general manager of Zhonghe Industrial Sports Company, introduced that as the first professional football stadium in the capital and the first batch of international standard professional football stadiums in China, the “New Industrial Sports Stadium” benchmarks against the mainstream configuration in Europe, and will meet the requirements of many FIFA World Cup competitions. Standard software and hardware facilities are introduced into the body. Turf is the core facility of a professional football field. At present, the field core part has been backfilled and the turf is being laid. The large screens at the north and south ends of the stadium and the ring screen surrounding the entire stadium have been installed, and will enter the joint debugging and joint testing stage in the later stage. The stadium lighting project comparable to the top European clubs has also been installed, waiting for the final test. Will become Beijing’s largest urban park complex According to Zhang Guoqiang, the Construction Project Coordination Office of the Municipal Major Project Office, the “New Worker” will be completed and delivered in December 2022. In the next step, we will continue to promote the sports craftsmanship in the football field, the construction of the plaza landscape, the commercial district and municipal facilities, and the integrated construction of the subway, increase the comprehensive improvement of the surrounding environment, and do a good job in the reconstruction of the artificial water system on the south side of the project and the reconstruction of sculptures. Wait for the work, and carry out the final sprint for the completion acceptance and delivery. The “Xingongti” project will also build an urban park of 100,000 square meters and an artificial water system of 30,000 square meters. At the same time, drawing on the international advanced TOD model, the two new subway lines of Line 3 and Line 17 will be used to directly and seamlessly connect with the venue. With the favorable conditions of public space, commercial space and digital space as the carrier, the consumption mode of cultural and sports industry will be innovated. After the renovation and reconstruction is completed, “Xingongti” will also serve as “Beijing’s largest urban park complex” to serve citizens and empower urban development.

