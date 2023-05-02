“Mystery Messi: fly to Arabia the day after the PSG knockout

“The Messi scam“. On the first page of The team anticipates the future of the world champion Argentina captain. A future increasingly distant from Paris. The flea”, contract expiring and without a renewal offer by the Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, is increasingly determined to leave Paris Saint-Germain. On April 30 after the home defeat collected by the leaders of Ligue 1 against Lorient flew to Saudi Arabia.

An offer worth 400 million euros a year

The Argentine champion did not show up for PSG training on Monday because he had gone to Riyadh perhaps to respect the lucrative contracted as Saudi Arabian tourism ambassador. But Messi’s presence has once again fueled the rumors about a possible transfer to Al-Hilal for next season. The club, eternal rival of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, would have presented to Messi’s entourage an offer of 400 million euros per year.

The 25 million proposal of the Barça

A pharaonic offer if we consider that Barcelona will bring the Argentine back blaugrana said he can offer a contract worth 25 million gross per year (in order to comply with the criteria of financial fair play). The Catalan club has also relied the intervention of the Liga. The Deputy Director of Marketing of the BarçaJuli Guiu, has affirmed that Javier Tebas “would be foolish if he didn’t help us in case an agreement is found” with Messi. For now, the hypothesis of a transfer to the US MLS has been rejected.