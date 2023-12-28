Home » N.B.A. Kevin Durant helps Phoenix win against Houston with a triple double
Sports

N.B.A. Kevin Durant helps Phoenix win against Houston with a triple double

by admin

© Getty Images via AFP

Phoenix won against Houston in the North American professional basketball competition NBA on Wednesday (local time). Thanks to standout Kevin Durant, the Suns won 113-129 at the Toyota Center.

Source: BELGA

Today at 08:42

At Phoenix, Durant and Eric Gordon each scored 27 points. The 35-year-old Durant also recorded ten rebounds and sixteen assists, marking a new ‘triple double’ in his career, recording double figures in three statistics. For Houston, the performances of Alperen Sengun (24 points) and Jalen Green (23 points) were not enough.

Phoenix is ​​in tenth place in the Western Conference standings with fifteen wins and as many defeats. Houston (15 wins against 14 losses) is eighth.

Furthermore, Milwaukee defeated Brooklyn 122-144 at the Barclays Center behind 32 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks (23-8) are in second place in the Eastern Conference behind leader Boston (23-6). Philadelphia (21-9), third in the East, overtook Orlando 92-112.

See also  WTT Macau match Chen Xingtong reversed Ito Mima and Sun Yingsha in women's singles final_Sun Yingsha advances to Macau final_Ito Mei_Chen Xing

You may also like

THE VICTORIOUS 1937 TOUR OF SOUTH AFRICA BREAKS...

Javier Báez announced PARTICIPATION in Puerto Rico

Ibrahimovic’s incredible overhead kick on the beach in...

The 2024 budget marathon ends with censorship of...

Could the Red Sox sign this veteran right-hander?

VIDEO. World Cup leader Marco Schwarz has a...

Shenhua’s new coach Slutsky and the racing against...

ONLINE: Video moments from the match Mladá Boleslav...

Yamamoto vows to fight alongside Ohtani for Dodgers...

Milan: the reversal of the controversy for “Ibra”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy