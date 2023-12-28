N.B.A. Kevin Durant helps Phoenix win against Houston with a triple double

© Getty Images via AFP

Phoenix won against Houston in the North American professional basketball competition NBA on Wednesday (local time). Thanks to standout Kevin Durant, the Suns won 113-129 at the Toyota Center.

At Phoenix, Durant and Eric Gordon each scored 27 points. The 35-year-old Durant also recorded ten rebounds and sixteen assists, marking a new ‘triple double’ in his career, recording double figures in three statistics. For Houston, the performances of Alperen Sengun (24 points) and Jalen Green (23 points) were not enough.

Phoenix is ​​in tenth place in the Western Conference standings with fifteen wins and as many defeats. Houston (15 wins against 14 losses) is eighth.

Furthermore, Milwaukee defeated Brooklyn 122-144 at the Barclays Center behind 32 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks (23-8) are in second place in the Eastern Conference behind leader Boston (23-6). Philadelphia (21-9), third in the East, overtook Orlando 92-112.

