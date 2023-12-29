N.B.A. Toumani Camara loses to strong Victor Wembanyama, Detroit Pistons extend their historic losing streak

Camara was on the court for more than 21 minutes for the Trail Blazers and scored a point. The 23-year-old Brussels resident also took seven rebounds. His teammates Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon excelled with 29 points each, but that was not enough for the victory. Led by French top talent Victor Wembanyama (30 points), San Antonio came out on top.

The matchup between the Trail Blazers and Spurs was one between basement teams. Despite the victory, San Antonio remains fifteenth and last in the Western Conference with five wins against 25 losses. Portland is fourteenth with eight wins against 22 defeats.

Detroit, the red lantern in the east, lost to Boston 128-122 in the TD Garden. It is the Pistons’ 29th loss of the season (compared to two wins) and the 28th in a row. It is the longest losing streak in a single season in NBA history. Detroit also ties the longest streak of consecutive NBA losses over multiple seasons. The 76ers also lost 28 times in a row in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons.

Results:

LA Lakers – Charlotte 133 – 112

Boston – Detroit 128 – 122 (nv)

Golden State – Miami 102 – 114

Portland – St. Anthony 105 – 118

Denver – Memphis 142 – 105

Minnesota – Dallas 118 – 110

Chicago – Indiana 104 – 120

New Orleans – Utah 112 – 105

Standings (winning percentage, matches, victories, defeats):

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston 80,0 30 24 6

2. Milwaukee 74.2 31 23 8

3. Philadelphia 70.0 30 21 9

4. Miami 61,3 31 19 12

5. Orlando 60,0 30 18 12

6. Cleveland 58,1 31 18 13

7. New York 56,7 30 17 13

8. Indiana 53,3 30 16 14

9. Brooklyn 48,4 31 15 16

10. Chicago 42,4 33 14 19

11. Atlanta 40,0 30 12 18

12.Toronto 40,0 30 12 18

13. Charlotte 24,1 29 7 22

14. Washington 16,7 30 5 25

15. Detroit 6.5 31 2 29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Minnesota 76,7 30 23 7

2. Denver 69,7 33 23 10

3. Oklahoma City 69.0 29 20 9

4. LA Clippers 60.0 30 18 12

5. Sacramento 58,6 29 17 12

6. New Orleans 56,3 32 18 14

7. Dallas 56.3 32 18 14

8. LA Lakers 53,1 32 17 15

9. Houston 51,7 29 15 14

10. Phoenix 50,0 30 15 15

11. Golden State 48,4 31 15 16

12. Utah 40,6 32 13 19

13. Memphis 33,3 30 10 20

14. Portland 26,7 30 8 22

15. San Antonio 16.7 30 5 25

