Serious accident in Deurne turns out not to be road rage after all: injured driver explains that he himself made the wrong maneuver (Deurne)

The serious traffic accident on Bisschoppenhoflaan in Deurne on Tuesday night appears not to have been road rage with a hit and run. The driver who turned himself in last night turned out to be a witness. “All parties have now been interrogated, it concerns a wrong traffic maneuver,” said the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office.

The incident happened on Tuesday night around 3 o’clock, on Bisschoppenhoflaan in Deurne. A vehicle struck a traffic light, trapping two occupants in the wreckage. Bystanders had helped the victims out of the car. The two occupants, aged 27 and 31, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At first there was talk of a second vehicle being involved in the incident. A witness told police that the occupants of the crashed vehicle were arguing with another car. “The interrogations of all parties involved show that this story is not correct,” says Kristof Aerts of the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office.

Self-reported to police

The driver of the other car, a 23-year-old man, turned himself in to the police on Wednesday evening. “He stated that he witnessed the accident. The driver stopped to help the occupants of the crashed car. When bystanders also came to help, he left in his car.”

The two occupants are now out of danger and could be interrogated. “The driver of the crashed vehicle also made a similar statement. He said no other car was involved in the accident. During a maneuver, the man lost control of the steering wheel, after which he ended up against a pole,” says Aerts.

The young man who came forward on Wednesday evening was released after questioning. No traces that would indicate an accident were found on his car either.

