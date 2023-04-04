Home Sports Nadal Alcaraz withdrew from Monte Carlo, is Djokovic sure to win the championship?
Sports

Nadal Alcaraz withdrew from Monte Carlo, is Djokovic sure to win the championship?

Nadal Alcaraz withdrew from Monte Carlo, is Djokovic sure to win the championship?

In April, the ATP Tour entered the clay court season, and the first Masters will start in Monte Carlo on the 8th. Less than a week before the start of the competition, many big-name players withdrew from the competition. Nadal, the 11th champion of the tournament, announced on the 4th that his injury had not healed and continued to truce, and then Alcaraz and Aliasim also announced their retirement.

On the afternoon of the 4th, Nadal issued a withdrawal statement through social media. He said: “I can’t play with the maximum guarantee. I am continuing my preparation process and hope to return as soon as possible.” Nadal added in the statement, Monte Carlo is an important event in his career, but he feels he cannot play and risk another injury. Since the Australian Open was injured, Nadal has been playing free cards. After withdrawing from the Monte Carlo Masters, it is still unknown when he will be able to come back. I hope he can stand on the field of Roland Garros.

Not long after Nadal issued his withdrawal statement, his Spanish compatriot and world No. 2 Alcaraz also announced that he had to withdraw from the Monte Carlo Masters due to injury. He wrote: “After two months out, I am very sorry Happy to be home. But sad at the same time because I finished my last game in Miami with some discomfort. I saw the doctor today and after an assessment, it was confirmed that I would not be able to travel to Monte Carlo to start my I have post-traumatic arthritis in my left hand, spinal muscle pain and need to rest and prepare for what’s coming.”

This is not over yet, the world‘s No. 7 Aliasim also chose to retire due to injury problems. Aliasim said on social media that he had to withdraw from the race because of knee pain.

In just one hour, three heavyweight players withdrew from the competition, which made this year’s Monca Masters a lot less attractive. It is a pity that the giant duel between Nadal and Djokovic or the new and old second-generation Rush between Djokovic and Alcaraz that we are looking forward to cannot be staged. However, for Djokovic, who has returned to the world‘s No. Carlo station champion.

