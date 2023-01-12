The 25-year-old Japanese, who had given up on the Australian Open, formalizes her pregnancy and her happiness. The dad is the rapper Cordae

Appointment at the Australian Open… in 2024! Naomi Osaka postpones everything to next season and takes a year off, but this time the reason is happier. In fact, the Japanese announced her first pregnancy on her social networks, taking the tennis world by surprise.

“The last few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find it’s the hardest times in life that can be fun,” reads the most recent post. “These months away from sport have made me fall in love again with the game to which I have dedicated my life. I know life is short and I don’t take any moment for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. The future holds so much for me and I can’t wait for my son to watch one of my games and tell someone, “that’s my mother!”.

mothers on the go — At the end of the message, Naomi then reassured the fans about her return to the field: “2023 will be a year full of lessons for me and I hope to see you at the beginning of the next one because I will be at the Australian Open. I love you all infinitely. PS I don’t think there is one correct path to take in life, but I’ve always thought that if you carry on with good intentions, you will eventually find your way.” Osaka is not the only ex n.1 in the world to be going down this path, in fact Ashleigh Barty also recently announced her pregnancy, and is expecting a baby girl from her partner Garry Kissick. See also Tennis, Osaka: "It was necessary to stop, even if I was ashamed"

Who is the dad — The 25-year-old tennis player is expecting her first child with Grammy nominated rapper Cordae. The two began dating in 2019, with their love blossoming on the hardwood floor of the basketball courts, precisely during a Clippers game in Los Angeles. At the time Cordae didn’t know that Naomi was a tennis superstar and before diving into the world of racket thanks to her girlfriend, she only knew the names of legends Venus and Serena Williams. The two secretly dated for a year before going public with their relationship, with Cordae later revealing that their first kiss was at a tournament in Indian Wells, California.

January 11, 2023 (change January 11, 2023 | 21:10)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

