Naples, a Liverpool dominated wonder

At the “Maradona” 4 goals, missed penalty and golden opportunities

08 September 2022

It is a blue avalanche. Jurgen Klopp as the first Zeman: defense at midfield levels and Liverpool knocked out, demolished. The finalist of the last Champions stretched 4 to 1 like a boxer played by Spalletti’s Napoli placed in the draw in the third band.

The blazon of the Reds reinvigorates the Azzurri who return to the Europe of the big names after two years and in front of the 50 thousand of the “Maradona” spectators they surprise everyone, even themselves. The British coach continues to take them in Campania after the previous three – two with Liverpool, one with Borussia – but this time the defeat is sensational and in a certain way also justified by the haughty attitude of his boys. The Italianist Napoli puts a lot of courage. It was only 4 ‘when Kvaratskhelia, renamed “Kvaravaggio” for his creations, gave Zielinski an assist: the ball was placed and Milner’s hand in the box.

The Pole puts Alisson on the spot. The uninhibited blues confirm the high intensity: Osimhen jumps to Van Dijk who stamps his foot. The Var clarifies a new penalty foul. The Nigerian from eleven meters (16 ‘) goes and Allison senses with Di Lorenzo that he does not close the tap. Minute 27: the Napoli player steals the ball from Gomez, towed by “Kvara” and Van Dijk deflects to a beaten goalkeeper.

Half an hour passes and Anguissa tries and finds a triangle with Zielisnki: left plate and goal: 2 to 0. Osimhen gets hurt (probable adductor strain) and Spalletti launches a battle center forward like Simeone (40 ‘).

Five minutes later, Cholito immediately agreed with him: his third goal from a pass from the Georgian. Napoli does not disassemble in the second half and takes advantage of the slip of the Reds. Zielinski goes to goal and in two halves in front of Alisson the poker falls (48 ‘). Only a minute passes and the British put the flag: Diaz’s shot is too angled even for Meret’s meter and 95.

Spalletti renews: in Zerbin and Lozano for Kvaratskhelia and Politano (56 ‘). Klopp replies with Nunez, Jota and Thiago. Debut among the English also for the former Juventus player Arthur. Nothing changes: it remains a historical result that elevates Napoli. The only Italian team to triumph in the first round of the Champions League. –

